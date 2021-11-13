Taste of Winter on Sunday

Erie, PA (WJET) – As the weekend progresses, expect a mixed bag of precipitation from both lake effect and a fast moving clipper system. Cold air continues to pour over the relatively warm Great Lakes, with lake enhanced precipitation. A fast moving clipper type low pressure will also cross through Sunday afternoon, with periods of light rain and wet snow developing.

Another round of rain and wet snow developing Sunday afternoon.

There is a potential for several inches on snow from not only lake effect, but the clipper system, too. The most snow is expected in the lake belts and over the higher elevations. It will remain chilly into next week, along with some occasional rain and wet snow showers.