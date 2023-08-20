The Erie Art Museum hosted a live tattoo art gallery, the first of what they hope becomes an annual event.

The Gallery coincides with Celebrate Erie festivities as artists use unique canvases to show their skill.

An organizer told us artists and piercers came from all across northeast Ohio and northwestern Pennsylvania. Judges determined winners and best designs selected from several different categories.

“We had 32 artists and quite an array of oddities and vendors show up and sell their products and services. We really appreciated the city’s turnout,” said Ryan Quinn, Bayfront Tattoo artist and owner.

A portion of funds raised goes towards the Erie Humane Society.