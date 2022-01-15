Tax form to arrive soon for Pennsylvania residents who claimed unemployment benefits in 2021

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier sent out a reminder on January 14th for all Pennsylvania residents who claimed unemployment benefits in 2021 to monitor their mailboxes and unemployment system notifications for the 1099 form.

The 1099 form will allow these residents to properly file their 2021 taxes.

“With the arrival of a new year in the midst of an ongoing pandemic, many people may have filed for unemployment benefits for the first time in 2021 and may be unaware of just how important this 1099 form is when filing federal income tax. We urge all Pennsylvanians who received UC benefits in 2021 to keep an attentive eye on their mailboxes and/or their UC system dashboard for this critical form to arrive. If it’s mistakenly thrown away and needs to be reproduced by the Unemployment Compensation Service Center, that will likely cause the claimant delays in completing their tax filings,” said Jennifer Berrier, Department of Labor and Industry Secretary.

The claimants of all of the unemployment programs offered in 2021 will receive a 1099 tax form which includes the details of their benefit payments.

This form will be available online and can be viewed in the same system where the claimants file their weekly claims.

If a claimant is in need of a physical hard copy, the physical 1099 tax forms will be mailed no later than January 31st, 2022.

Claimants do have the option to view the tax form from previous years if applicable.