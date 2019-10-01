Tax increases could be in store after Erie County Executive releases proposed 2020 budget

A tax increase could be in store for Erie County property owners. The possible increase coming as the Erie County Executive presents the proposed 2020 budget.

Read the full proposed 2020 budget PDF below:

This is just the first copy of the proposed budget. It has been submitted to the Erie County Council for review. It is expected to be approved by Dec. 1st.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper presented the 2020 proposed budget for the county on Tuesday.

“It was a very tough budget this year, some things we didn’t expect,” said Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

The 2020 proposed budget totals to $457.5 million overall. Dahlkemper is proposing a $0.25 million tax increase, which translates to an additional tax of $25 per year on a home valued at $100,000.

“Those three things, payroll, pension, and healthcare, those have driven our cost up and many of those are fixed costs that we really don’t have a lot of control of,” said Dahlkemper.

The salaries for 14 new positions that will be added to departments around the county are also factored into this proposed budget.

Four of those new positions will be added to the county’s Department of Health and be funded primarily from grants.

“It’s called a Data to Action Grant, and what that actually means is we need to be collecting data in a more intentional way, utilizing that data to make good data driven decision making,” said Melissa Lyon, Director, Erie County Department of Health.

The Director of the Department of Heath says these new positions are much needed to improve the health care in the county.

“We’re really beginning to, as a nation, take a hard look at the health departments and transform them in ways that we can be more proactive, responsive to challenges that we hadn’t seen in the past,” said Lyon.

Other departments that are expected to add new positions are the Adult Probation and Parole Department, the Erie County Library, and the Sheriff’s Department.

As far as revenue goes for the county, 47% of revenue funds in this budget come from federal and state grants.