The deadline has arrived for filing taxes, and accountants and tax preparers are swamped.

Here is more on what locals are saying as they pick up their taxes.

One of the most stressful times of the year comes to a close Monday. We saw multiple individuals walking in and out of tax preparation businesses while dropping off and picking up taxes last minute.

“Each year I keep thinking I’m gonna do it in March, and I wait until the last minute. I don’t know why but I just do,” said Ellie Cherpak, Erie resident.

After three years of extended tax season, some people are still filing their taxes at the last minute.

This year it was not because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but April 15 fell on Emancipation Day which the IRS can’t require tax returns be filed on that day.

“It helps us because it gives us more time, but other than that I mean the extensions from the last two years made it very difficult for the IRS. Did it make it easier for us? Sort of, I mean, it depends,” said Renee Matteliano, Erie District Manager of Jackson Hewitt Tax Service.

“Yes, very nice here to be able to file a little bit later than normal. Just glad to be able to get them in on time,” said Kevin Harper, Erie Resident.

Overall, Matteliano said Jackson Hewitt locations in the Erie region varied in terms of who filed when.

Those who received an earned income tax credit or advanced child tax credit filed early, but stores are being filled with walk-ins right at the deadline.

After filing right before the deadline, one Erie man said he plans to file ahead of time next year.

“Usually I’m pretty early. This year got the best of me so I was late this year,” said Kevin Harper, Erie resident.

We asked the Erie district manager about the stimulus checks and those who received one. It did not affect their taxes, but those who didn’t were able to attach it to their returns.