Taxpayers Against Erie County Community College to hold meeting at Millcreek Township Municipal Building

An informational meeting about the pending Erie County community college will be held tonight, hosted by Taxpayers Against Erie County Community College.

Organizer Brent Davis believes county leaders are not disclosing the bigger picture, like what the project will cost taxpayers.

Community members are invited to come out and ask Davis and his organization questions about what they feel are issues with the college.

Davis added he believes the county council is acting unethical with two members having ties to groups in support of the community college.

“You have Andre Horton and Carl Anderson. Andre Horton was a founder, a documented founder of Empower Erie. You have Carl Anderson who currently sits on the Board of Directors for Empower Erie. These are all folks who are deeply involved in Empower Erie,” said Brent Davis, Organizer, Taxpayers Against Erie County Community College.

The meeting will take place tonight at the Millcreek Township Municipal Building starting at 6 p.m.