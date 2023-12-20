Erie City Council is working to help save city taxpayers some money.

The group made amendments to the mayor’s budget proposal that they say will lead to about a half million dollars in savings.

Chuck Nelson, the council president, said many of the changes were easy votes and noted that while many cuts were made, they also raised costs for personnel issues.

“For the most part, most of the cuts were made unanimously. There were a couple of cuts that people threw out there that failed, some 6-1 votes, some 2-5, but it was just a matter of what council thought there was an improvement,” said Nelson.

Erie City Council will vote on the changes on Wednesday.