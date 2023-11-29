Constituents are speaking out after learning about State Representative Pat Harkins’ travel expenses. Last year, Harkins collected more than $25,000 in taxpayer money.

Since 2018, it totals to more than $150,000. Harkins was unable to be reached on Wednesday for comment but has previously stated these mileage reimbursements are legal.

However, some believe there should be a cap.

“There should be a limit on that, if anything not at all. It should be either privately funded, donated from others, or if any kind of taxpayer money. If any kind of taxpayer money should be going to it- it should be very little,” said Tim Hoffman.

Several taxpayers said there are better ways the state’s money could be spent.

“How come it’s not capped off? We could use this money in Erie for other things,” said Kathy Ives.

“It’s easy to track that stuff so, you know you can’t really be doing that nowadays. It’s gross, it’s negligent and you know it could be going to people around here. People that might need it, housing projects. You know the roads,” Hoffman said.

“I think the money could be used on something much better for the community such as homelessness or a lot of things that could be done for our youth,” said Idris Abara.