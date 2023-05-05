Are you looking for a “Taylor-Made” Mother’s Day?

Millcreek Mall is serving up the ultimate Taylor Swift experience and fans are there in droves.

Friday night, May 5, from 5 to 8 p.m., there are plenty of fun Taylor Swift-themed activities. Plus, the mall is giving away two tickets for the June 17, Pittsburgh show. And four other finalists will win a prize package from the Millcreek Mall.

Taylor Swift fans are out, and there a lot of them. This includes a 360 degree photo booth featuring Taylor Swift music, Taylor-themed glitter tattoos. There’s also a Taylor Swift trivia contest.

The fun wraps up Friday night at 8 p.m.