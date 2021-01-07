Teachers and first responders continue to wait for COVID-19 vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccine is being administered daily in the Erie region. Some are already getting their second shot.

However, many are wondering when the vaccine will be available to the second group that’s slated to get it. Teachers, firemen and police officers are all waiting in line to take their turn at rolling up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are more questions than answers right now as for when the vaccine will start to be rolled out for the second group of designated recipients.

“We don’t know when the vaccine is going to come. We don’t what quantity its going to come in and we don’t know who its going to come to.” said Charlotte Berringer.

One question is who all is included in Group 1B?

“It includes anybody 65 or older. It includes fire, police, grocery workers, food and agricultural workers, energy workers, water and waste plants, correction workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, public transit, employees caring for children, daycare programs and residents of cognitive setting and individuals who are receiving home and community base services.” Berringer said.

Richard Scaletta, the superintendent of the General McLane School District, explained that whenever the vaccine is available, educators are ready.

“It’s great to know that this is coming soon. It’s going to give everybody a certain air of confidence that I think we need.” Scaletta said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed the first case of the COVID-19 variant in the commonwealth. Health experts are explaining the importance of staying informed when making your decision to get the vaccine as the variant spreads.

“Keep your eye on the science. More and more information will come out. This is obviously an ever changing environment for us, especially as the science as we learn more. So, just make sure you make an informed decision for yourself.” said Emily Shears.

At this point, Erie County is still distributing the vaccine to group one, which are health care workers and those in nursing homes.

Edinboro University explained that they are requiring a COVID-19 test for all student teachers before they’re assigned a school.