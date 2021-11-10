Teachers in Erie School District may soon receive pay increase and other incentives as part of new contract

Teachers in the Erie School District may soon receive a pay increase and other incentives as part of a new contract.

On November 10th the Erie School Board members approved the final vote for a three year contract for teachers.

According to Erie School Board President Dr. Tyler Titus, there was a freeze in giving teachers a raise due to the budget, but now that the district has received more money they can give support to the teachers.

Teachers in the Erie School District will get a whole new upgrade to their job as part of a new contract.

All teachers will get a pay increase of an average of 2.7% over the next three years and improvements with health benefits.

“The teachers do have a salary schedule. So some teachers are going to receive more or less based on where they are on the schedule,” said Brian Polito, Superintendent of Erie School District.

“The things that would be effecting the insurance would be an increase of pay into the deductible over a stepped period,” said Dr. Tyler Titus, President of Erie School Board.

The contract also offers tuition reimbursement programs for teachers.

“Helping teachers who are coming in for their additional certification or going for their Masters Degree,” said Dr. Titus.

Polito said that this contract was necessary in order to stay competitive with the other school districts.

“Right now what this does is give our teachers a very competitive salary. It is very consistent with other school districts in the surrounding area are receiving,” said Polito.

The last changes to the contract that were taken out were the decisions about athletics.

“Athletics has been removed. So at this point teachers and other faculty don’t have preferential treatment when it comes to coaching positions,” said Polito.

The contract is retroactive to July 1st, 2021.

