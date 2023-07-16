ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)–They dominated this spring taking first in their conference, they claimed back-to-back state titles and squad one event placed third at the USA High School Clay Target Nationals.

The Team of the Week goes to the Fort LeBoeuf Trap Team.

The squad is preparing for the upcoming season and explains what it’s like to compete in a trap shooting competition.

“We’re in a squad of five. Sometimes there will be less but there is never more than five and we basically go in order. We start at station one and whoever is at one they will shoot and then two goes and three four and give. we then do that five times and then we rotate.” Mathew Huffman, Sophomore | Fort LeBoeuf Trap Team