Team of volunteers to promote COVID-19 awareness in the City of Erie

A team of volunteers will soon hit the streets in order to promote COVID-19 awareness.

The City of Erie is teaming up with the United Clergy of Erie in order to promote the Protect My Family Campaign.

This began after research done by UPMC showed a spike of cases in one area of the city. Campaign volunteers will meet on Friday in order to go door to door and talk to residents in the 16503 zip code about the dangers of the virus and also hand out masks to those in need.

“There are people in the neighborhood who do not understand English. We have people from different ethnicities in this particular neighborhood. Therefore, the literature is designed with different cartoons on it to let them known the seriousness of this issue. We are all human beings and it doesn’t matter about race, color or creed. We are talking about saving lives.” said Bishop Dwane Brock.

The campaign will kick off with a prayer service at 9:00 a.m. Friday morning at the Eagles Nest.