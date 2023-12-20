“This is a big deal not only for Knowledge Park, for Behrend, or Harborcreek Township, but for all of Erie County,” said Dean Pepicello, a Harborcreek Township supervisor.

In October, global manufacturer Kyocera AVX acquired Erie based Bliley Technologies along with all of its equipment, employees and assets.

Now, township supervisors said Kyocera plans on building a facility in Knowledge Park and are putting up a 50,000 square foot building.

“With Penn State Behrend, they’re doing amazing things up in that area. This is a facility they brought here to make small semi-conductor units and that type of thing up in that facility. It’ll be great to have that type of business here in Harborcreek,” said Steve Oler, a Harborcreek Township supervisor.

Kyocera makes advanced electronic components the company said helps facilitate and accelerate tech innovation.

Harborcreek Township supervisors said Kyocera could help the Erie region become known as a place that helps drive that innovation into the future.

Supervisors described Knowledge Park as becoming the brain center of sorts for Harborcreek Township and is looking forward to all that is happening there.

“Knowledge Park is kind of like the brain-quarter of Harborcreek. It’s great for a business who needs smart individuals from the college, the college can work with that manufacturer or that company,” said Oler.

If all goes as planned, supervisors said the developers hope to get started in February or March.

“I think it’s a lot of defense work, technology, it just fits so great with the Behrend campus, everything going on there, Knowledge Park, the business park, it fits at that interchange for us and is certainly part of our expansion,” said Pepicello.

Supervisors speculate the facility will be up and running by the end of 2024 or early in 2025.