Tech startups compete for 10,000 dollars part of Ben Franklin Technology PArtners TechCelerator

It’s a graduation that turned into a money maker for new business owners.

The owners of five new tech startups had the chance to make their pitch before a panel of judges, where the winners could receive up to $10,000 in prize money.

The businesses have been part of this year’s Ben Franklin Technology PArtners TechCelerator. It’s described as a ten week business startup boot camp.

“People need to have a little training. You don’t just wake up one day and decided ‘I’m gonna start a business.’ That kind of program enables someone with a great idea to turn that idea into an actual business,” said Liz Wilson, Ben Franklin Technology PArtners.

The owners of Fish Gods and HPG Industries were co-winners, splitting the $10,000 evenly. The TechCelerator at Erie was funded by the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority.