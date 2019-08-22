Tech startups compete for 10,000 dollars part of Ben Franklin Technology PArtners TechCelerator

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

It’s a graduation that turned into a money maker for new business owners.

The owners of five new tech startups had the chance to make their pitch before a panel of judges, where the winners could receive up to $10,000 in prize money.

The businesses have been part of this year’s Ben Franklin Technology PArtners TechCelerator. It’s described as a ten week business startup boot camp.

“People need to have a little training. You don’t just wake up one day and decided ‘I’m gonna start a business.’ That kind of program enables someone with a great idea to turn that idea into an actual business,” said Liz Wilson, Ben Franklin Technology PArtners.

The owners of Fish Gods and HPG Industries were co-winners, splitting the $10,000 evenly. The TechCelerator at Erie was funded by the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar