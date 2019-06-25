Teen convicted of shooting and reckless endangerment learns his fate in court

A teenager convicted of shooting one man and recklessly endangering others will spend seven to more than 14 years in jail. 19-year old Damani Robinson learned that fate at his sentencing.

Police say that Robinson was with a group of people in the 1900 block of Myrtle Street on July 29th of last year. They came to believe that Robinson fired the gun that struck a then 20-year old victim in the foot.

The sentence reflects the shooting and the fact that others in the crowd could have been hurt as well.