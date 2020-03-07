Teen driving safety event held at Blasco Library

New drivers are overcoming the detours of the roadways through a driving safety course.

Teens at Blasco Library are learning the importance of driving safety.

Before newly licensed drivers get behind the wheel, they’re learning about the basics of their cars through a graphic novel.

New drivers were also able to ask experts from Transportation Solutions about tips for the roadways.

“They’re in the driver seat. They have a hard time knowing how to get places because they haven’t paid attention, they aren’t having the conversations about why you’re doing this or where do we go from here,” said Tammy Blount, Teen Services Librarian at Blasco Library.

During the class, teens were also given tips for their upcoming driving assessment.