Correction: The victim’s age we initially reported was incorrect, and has been updated to reflect that the person is 16.

A shooting Saturday morning left one person in the hospital.

A call came in shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning for reported shots fired in the 2600 block of Wayne Street. According to witnesses at the scene, a 16 year-old was shot in the head and taken to UPMC Hamot. The condition of the victim is unknown.

Erie Police continue to investigate.