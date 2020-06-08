Breaking News
Teen mows lawns in order to fix damage from downtown riot

One local Good Kid took the initiative to raise money to help many businesses that have suffered because of the chaos that took place a few weekends ago.

13-year-old Nathanial Hall saw the aftermath of the protests that turned into a riot.

The 13-year-old wanted to help those businesses by raising money to fix the damage.

Hall decided to use the money he make while mowing lawns for a week and also started a Go-Fund-Me page. Those dollars have started to grow.

“I feel extremely happy because I helped out my community and I know I made a difference. It’s not that I think I know,” said Nathanial Hall, Mowed to Raise Funds.

The nearly $1800 raised is being split between the U Pick Six Tap House, Ember and Forge, the Erie Otters and the Downtown Partnership.

