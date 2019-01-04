Teen pleads guilty to murdering grandmother

January 4, 2019 - Hunter Reeser pleads guilty to third degree murder this morning, after allegedly shooting his grandmother.

Reeser was 14 years old at the time of the shooting. He's charged as an adult in the case, despite requests from the defense to have this case moved to juvenile court. The defense cited Reeser's mental state and childhood experiences as reasons for the request. If tried in juvenile court Reeser would have been released at 21 years old. His case will move to trial now in Erie County Court where he'll be tried as an adult. The trial start date has not been announced yet.

Investigators allege Reeser shot and killed his grandmother, Sandra Orton, in August of 2016.