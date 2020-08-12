Teen Reading Lounge at Blasco Library hosting Teen Chalk Art Competition

The Teen Reading Lounge of the Erie County Public Library is hosting a Teen Chalk Art Competition.

The local teens are transforming the concrete floors around the library into vibrant colors and works of art that demonstrate the power of youth and connection to the community.

This is a way for teens to tell their own story through the works of art. This year marks the 7th year of the teen program at Blasco Library.

The program allows students to engage in art and literature with other teens in a safe learning space.

Many of the teens say this a way to get out of the house and tell their story about what it means to be a teen, especially today.

The group hopes this art project will give other teens a chance to create something positive for everyone to enjoy.