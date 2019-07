An Erie teen who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery has been sentenced to nine to 23 months in Erie County Prison.

Police said 16-year-old Anthony Blanks was involved in an armed hold-up at a convenience store, along with another Erie teen.

The crime happened at the CBK Variety Store last year. Police said the teens pointed guns at the employee, and demanded he take money from the store’s register.

An Erie County Judge also ordered Blanks to serve two years of probation.