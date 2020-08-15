Teen shows support to police by delivering local goods to several police departments

A 17-year old is backing the blue by surprising several police departments with a sweet surprise.

Kyle Stevens wanted to show his support to as many police departments in Erie County as possible.

With the help of several area businesses, the teen will make a tasty delivery to 15 local police stations.

Stevens plans on delivering 320 boxes of Romolo chocolates, 100 pepperoni balls donated from Staganelli’s and five dozen cookies from Art’s Bakery.

“Because that’s the way of the community, so that way the cops know that the community appreciates them and know that everybody is willing to help out still,” said Kyle Stevens, Student.

Stevens will make those deliveries this weekend.