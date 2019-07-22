Teen to be sentenced in armed robbery case

Investigators said 16-year-old Anthony Blanks and 17-year-old Elijousa Prinston were involved in an armed holdup at a convenience store.

The crime happened at the CBK Variety Store on December 18 of last year. Police said the teens pointed guns at the employee, and demanded he take the money from the stores register.

Prinston waved his right to a preliminary hearing back in February. All criminal charges against Blanks were also bound over.

Blanks is scheduled to be sentenced in Erie County Court later today. He has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and possessing a firearm without a license.