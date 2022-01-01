Teenage girl in Jamestown New York dead after being struck by semi

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A 15-year-old girl from Jamestown, New York is dead after being struck by a semi-truck after she attempted to cross the road on December 31st.

According to the Jamestown New York Police Department, this happened just before 12:30 p.m. on West 6th Street and Washington Street.

The young girl has been identified as 15-year-old Alexis Catherine Hughan of Jamestown.

The driver of the vehicle, 58-year-old Randall J. Rolison, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending the results of further investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News