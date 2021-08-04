Teenage girl injured in shooting on East 11th Street overnight

Erie Police are investigating the shooting of a teenage girl.

It happened in the area of the 1000 block of East 11th Street in Erie just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to officers on scene, a 17-year-old girl was injured in the shooting. She was taken to the hospital where she underwent emergency surgery.

Police say they do not have a suspect in custody at this time, but they are continuing to investigate.

