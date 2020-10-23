Teenage girl takes a ride on a Wabtec locomotive







A teenage girl went for the ride on her life on a Wabtec locomotive today.

It happened on the 4-mile long Wabtec test track that runs between Lawrence Park and Harborcreek Township.

According to sources, the teen jumped aboard the locomotive in Harborcreek. In the photos provided to us you can see the girl on the front of the train.

What she jumped on was a locomotive that took her on a high speed test run at 75 miles an hour back towards the Wabtec plant.

When the locomotive passed through the Walbridge Road Crossing, a Wabtec security guard spotted her and alerted the train engineer.

The girl was not hurt.

State police are investigating the joy ride as a mental health incident.