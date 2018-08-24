Teenager accused of killing his grandmother has confession removed from trial Video

A teenager accused of murdering his grandmother will be tried as an adult, but a major piece of evidence will no longer be considered.

In 2016, Hunter Reeser was charged with the shooting death of his grandmother. Reeser was just 14 years old at the time. His attorney previously raised concerns about the grandmother's husband being present in the room when the defendant made his confession.

Now, the judge is saying that confession can no longer be used in trial.

There is no date set for his next court appearance.