Teenager charged with 2017 homicide heads to trial; defense argues Lucas is not the shooter

An Erie teenager charged with homicide is in Erie County Court this afternoon.

Samiar Nefzi reports LIVE from the courthouse after sitting in on the trial.

Today, both the Commonwealth and the defense spoke to the jury during opening statements. The prosecution says the evidence leads to a guilty verdict for Keyon Lucas, however, the defense is saying otherwise.

The Commonwealth’s team says Lucas intentionally shot and killed 24-year-old Lavelle Beason back in January of 2017. They added their theory is based off of multiple eye witness reports.

The defense argued that at the time, multiple witnesses claimed Willy Walls shot Beason.

The defense said during opening statements that the Commonwealth’s story of events does not add up with the evidence, saying there is crucial inconsistencies from what Lucas was wearing to who the shooter is.

Lucas was 14-years-old when he was charged with homicide. He is now 17-years-old.

The trial is expected to go on for 2 to 3 days.