Teenager dies after being pulled from Presque Isle Bay in Wednesday night water rescue

There’s still no identification on the body pulled from Presque Isle Bay Wednesday night.

First responders were dispatched to the foot of Sassafras Street Wednesday. According to the Deputy Fire Chief, when they arrived, witnesses reported where a 18-year-old had been last seen going underwater.

Those witnesses attempted to rescue the victim.

“They went in and started a search pattern, and probably within 15 minutes they brought him to the surface,” said Deputy Chief Fred Gillespie, City of Erie Fire Department.

Erie Firefighters were assisted at the scene by scuba divers, the Coast Guard and a boat from the West Lake Fire Department.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you with more on JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com and the YourErie 2Go App.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list