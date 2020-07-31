Teenager facing charges following Thursday evening car chase and crash

What began as a traffic stop in Erie ends with a crash and a teenager under arrest.

Erie Police stopped a car on Wallace Street, but the driver took off on Wallace, that’s according to officers who say the 16-year old driver went through a stop sign at East 6th Street and crashed into a second vehicle, with one of the cars hitting a nearby house.

The teen was caught after running from the scene and now faces numerous charges as a juvenile.

Erie Police say no one in the other car was seriously injured.

