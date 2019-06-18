Teenagers Learning about law Enforcement at Cadet Camp

The 2019 “Troop E Camp Cadet” is in full swing.

More than 80 Cadets are attending the overnight-summer camp. Cadets are getting first-hand experience working with Pennsylvania State Police and Emergycare. The 13 to 15-year-old’s will learn leadership and character development skills, and receive law enforcement training.

“It’s great,” said PSP Community Service Officer, Michelle McGee. “Every year you see a different group of kids, but it’s the same atmosphere. We’re teaching hopefully the future leaders how to be better people.

There will be a graduation ceremony held on Friday.