Roughly 70 young men and women are taking part in Camp Cadet at Allegheny College this week to learn what law enforcement training is all about.

Matt Mathias was live in the studio with more on the training.

Teens ages 14 to 16 receive instructional classes in marching drills, taser use, traffic stops, radar use, building searches, K9 dogs and more.

Camp Cadet, in its 48th year, is said to build character and instill a sense of discipline and respect for those in attendance.

Adjusting to this new way of life has been difficult for these young men and women.

“This camp has been a long week, it’s been long and hard, but it’s been a blast. I love it here. We’ve been getting up really early in the morning, we never know what we’re doing next, and we’re pushed to our limits, but we still end up having a good time,” said Lucy Harrison, cadet.

Some cadets came to camp with an interest in this career. Being here only helps solidify their goals for the future.

“Coming to this camp this week, I had a lot of fun. It really made me see what I want to do for the future,” said Trevor McClung, cadet.

Each morning, they undergo intense physical training and conduct flag raising protocols.

Each evening, cadets participate in field competition games including push-ups, sit-ups, obstacle course events, and ball games.

Cadets are without phones or devices in order to avoid distractions, which combined with the physical training, can make it difficult to adapt.

The week begins rough for the kids in attendance, but by the end of the week the program organizer says that the kids do not want to go home.

“We start the week off maybe a little bit more tough on them. Then, as the week goes on, they earn a little bit of extra privileges, little bit of extra freedoms, and they start to really process how this program works and they really get into it. It’s been great. Last night we even heard some cadets saying they didn’t want to go home,” said Michelle McGee, state trooper.

The cadets are graduating from the week-long program Friday in front of their families at 6 p.m. as they run through drills that they have been practicing over the past several days.