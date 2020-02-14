Teens learning more about youth dating violence during Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

According to the Health and Human Services, 35% of teens aged 13 to 17 have some experience in dating relationships.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. Teens can face violence in dating relationships in many ways from physical to emotional violence. Teens may not know who to turn to for help in such an event and they may not even know what they’re experiencing is violence.

“I feel like having those kind of talks and courses, because we never really got into dating violence, we only got into regular violence or drugs or physical abuse. I wish we would have had like a course that kind of talks about the what to do if you’re in those kind of situations,” said Michael Litzinger, senior, Fairview High School.