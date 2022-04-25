Some of the regions newest drivers put their skills to the test for both money and bragging rights.

A teen driver competition took place in Erie on Monday.

The 14th annual event let high school juniors and seniors find out who is the best driver and which school has the best team of three.

They score points by driving an obstacle course and taking a written test.

This is the first time that competition has taken place since 2019.

“This is a year when we’re actually trying to do it small to get back into the game of things because we were down for two years due to officers from all the different agencies come together. It’s a great thing,” said Geoffrey Crankshaw, Northwest Regional Highway Safety.

Joseph Anaya of Union City won the $500 top prize and Union City High School took the team title.