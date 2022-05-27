A man hoping to raise money for charity kicked off his year-long campaign on May 27.

Dan Arnett, an eight-year cancer survivor and his wife, came up with the idea to hold a “Teeter-totter-a-thon.”

People signed up for one hour shifts to go up and down on the teeter-totter now through May 29.

It’s all part of Arnett’s goal to climb Mount Kilimanjaro for a second time before climbing the tallest mountain in South America.

“After a clean checkup back in January, I really felt the calling to try and do more with the days I’ve been given because I’ve been watching too people, way cooler than me have a hard time with this disease. Their story hasn’t well. It’s a crappy disease, any form of it, it’s just a crappy disease. I wanted to do more,” said Dan Arnett, Cancer surviror.

The hope is to raise $42,000 over the course of the year and split the money between two cancer charities.