Telephone scammers target Erie grandmother

A local grandmother got the scare of a lifetime yesterday. A person posing as her granddaughter called her saying that she was in jail and needed money.

It was all a hoax.

The grandmother says the call came in yesterday afternoon. It was a call that she would never forget…she is now so scared that she is now screening all of her calls.

“Be weary of anybody that gets a phone call like this because you just don’t want to fall for it.” she said.

The voice said: “Grandma, i was in a bad accident and I have nine stitches in my mouth and a broken nose.”

The person on the other line said they also have a public defender. The public defender told her to send an amount of money, but DO not call the mother.

“He told me that he needed bail money cause she was in jail. He gave me an amount and I said that I don’t have that kind of money.” the grandmother said.

She says the more she thought about it, the more she wanted to call the mother.

“I told her, don’t freak out but she’s in trouble and she goes ‘But she is right here with me’ and I said ‘Really?’ and she said yes. I was like ‘Oh, thank God.'”

The grandmother says she doesn’t want to see anybody get scared by these scams or lose any of their money.

“But, it was an awful experience and the scariest thing and I don’t want any grandparent to go through this. This was an awful experience.”

Later that day, she called police about the call. Law enforcement says this is not anything new and they have seen things like this in the past.

“It does pop up from time to time. Generally in clusters and our recommendation is to not answer or respond to unsolicited phone calls such as that nature. said Det. Sgt. Chris Hauber, Millcreek Police Department.

