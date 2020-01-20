Temperatures finally right for ice wine at Mazza Vineyards

It was a chilly morning for employees and volunteers at Mazza Vineyards in North East.

With the temperatures finally hitting the ripe 17 degrees, the grapes for Mazza Vineyard’s famous ice wine were hand picked.

More than three dozen people set out to pick 3,000 to 4,000 pounds of Vidal Blanc Grapes used for ice wine.

The Mazza Vineyards have been producing this dessert wine for over 30 years and are the oldest vineyard in the area to do so, however picking this late in the season does draw some concerns.

“We were definitely a bit nervous. Anytime we get into January, it’s already late… The vast majority of times of the past 35 odd years we’ve been doing this, it’s been in December,” said Mario Mazza, Vice President and General Manager, Mazza Vineyards.

To learn more about ice wine and how it is made you can watch the Digital Exclusive only in our Digital Exclusive section on yourerie.com.