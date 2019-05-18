Temple Anshe Hesed dedication of new location

Jeep lovers pay tribute to the history of the vehicles today in Butler, Pennsylvania. The 9th Annual Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival is happening this weekend.

The festival features on-site off-road trails and a playground with obstacles for all levels.

Jeep lovers like Ronald Ruzich, of Warren, gather year after year to enjoy the family atmosphere. "Been coming down pretty much since they ever started the event. And we come down as a big group, and we just have fun and enjoy ourselves. "

A Jeep history exhibit also shares the invention of the vehicle, which occurred in Butler, Pennsylvania.