Temple Anshe Hesed dedication of new location

The new Temple Anshe Hesed was officially dedicated Saturday during the Shabbat celemony held inside the walls of the new building. Located on Old Zuck Road, the new temple has been in the works for about seven years. Their old building on West 10th and Liberty Streets in Erie became too expensive for their needs. The congragation began their move back in July of 2018 but with everything finally in place, they held this ceremony. “It is very important and not only the Jewish communities coming together, but the actual entire Erie community,” said Ina Fisher, Vice President of Anshe Hesed. “After the shooting in Pittsburgh, which was… I can’t even speak about it actually. We had almost, over three hundred people from the Erie community,” she added.