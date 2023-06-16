(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– City of Erie officials have made a ruling on the temporary burn ban put in place last week after fire crews responded to scores of brush fires and other related incidents caused by dry conditions.

City of Erie officials announced Thursday evening that the temporary burn ban put in place back on June 7 has been lifted, determining that the region has received enough rain the past few days to diminish the risk of brush fires.

“The region received enough rain over the past few days to diminish the fire risk to brush and other materials,” said Assistant Fire Chief Leonard Trott. “Recreational fires in approved outdoor fireplaces are now allowed again.”

With the ban being lifted, residents may resume outdoor burning and using fireworks that are incompliance with city ordinances.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has also since issued a state-wide drought watch for Pennsylvania with residents and businesses encouraged to voluntarily conserve water by reducing their nonessential water use by 5-10%.