Temporary change in SNAP benefits to include eligible college students

Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller and Pennsylvania Department of Education Deputy Secretary Dr. Tanya Garcia will discuss a temporary change in eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The changes would expand eligibility to certain college students that qualify based off their families’ income, but normally would be ineligible for the program due to being a student.

Under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, college students who are eligible for a state or federal work study program, regardless of whether they are actually participating, or students who have an estimated family contribution of $0 on their federal student aid determination, are now eligible for SNAP.

Parents’ incomes are still factored into determining if college students qualify for SNAP for those under the age of 22. But, at least for now, these students will receive a benefit more in tune to their household size that they would otherwise not get because they are a student.