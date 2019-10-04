Temporary traffic signal to be placed at Route 20 bridge in Girard next week

PennDOT has announced a temporary traffic signal will be placed at the Route 20 (West Ridge Road) bridge in Girard Township starting Tuesday.

Beginning Tuesday, October 8, 2019 a temporary signal will be in place as workers place barriers along the bridge. The signal is expected to be in place until Friday, October 11, 2019.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions, and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.