Temporary TSA PreCheck application center to open for appointments at Erie Airport in May

If you’ve ever wanted to skip the airport lines, you might want to apply for TSA PreCheck.

At the Erie International Airport from May 3rd to May 7th, local residents can sign up for TSA pre-check.

From 9:00 a.m. to noon as well as noon to 5:00 p.m., residents in northwest Pennsylvania can sign up at the airport.

Derek Martin, Executive Director of the Erie International Airport, says in order to sign up, you will need to bring identification including a passport and birth certificate. Martin says these TSA pre-check sign up days can get busy.

“It allows them to go through smaller lines at the airports, as well as not take off their shoes and other items. There’s an $85 fee associated with that and it’s good for five years. We’ve been hosting this event every six months here at the airport and it’s been well-received and always sold out.” Martin said.

