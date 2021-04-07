Temporary TSA PreCheck application center to open for appointments at Erie Airport in May

TSA will hold a temporary “pop-up” PreCheck application center at the Erie Airport in the beginning of May.

Residents will be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s TSA PreCheck application program inside Erie International Airport from May 3 to 7.

TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes.

The “pop-up” application center will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m. from Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 7.

Travelers need only to make an appointment online (appointments are being taken now) and complete their enrollment in-person. (Appointments are preferred to help ensure social distancing and to allow staff time to disinfect touch surfaces between appointments, however walk-ins are welcome between scheduled appointments after disinfecting takes place.)

The enrollment site will be held near the car rental area of the terminal.

Applicants must bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status. Visit the Universal Enroll website for a list of required documents to prove identity and citizenship.

The application fee is $85 and is good for five years. It must be paid at the time of your appointment by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted. Fingerprints also are required during the in-person enrollment session.

After completing enrollment, successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) via U.S. mail within a couple weeks that is valid for five years. The enrollee should enter the provided KTN in the “Known Traveler Number” field when booking airline reservations.

To learn more about TSA PreCheck visit the TSA PreCheck page or the TSA PreCheck Frequently Asked Questions page. For more information on the Department of Homeland Security’s four Trusted Traveler programs – including Global Entry and NEXUS– all of which provide TSA PreCheck eligibility, visit DHS.gov. To find the program that best suits your travel needs, visit the DHS Trusted Traveler page.