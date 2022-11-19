​Certain vehicle restrictions are being placed to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging winter storm conditions.

Due to the severity of the forecasted winter storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is planning to temporarily restrict certain vehicles on the entire length of Interstates 86 and 90 in Erie County.

The restrictions are expected to start at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers and/or loaded enclosed cargo delivery/box trucks with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices.

Additionally, these vehicles are are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place:

School buses

Commercial buses

Motor coaches

Motorcycles

RVs/motorhomes

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.)

Towing trailers

Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles while the vehicle restrictions are in place, and commercial vehicles not affected by the restrictions must move to the right lane.

I-90 eastbound remains closed to all traffic from the I-86 interchange to the New York state line in connection with closures in New York. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.