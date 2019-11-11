Ten Crawford County residents climbed Africa’s Mt. Kilimanjaro to raise money and awareness for cancer research

Ten Crawford County residents climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro in Africa to raise money both for awareness and cancer research. They also raised $250,000 for the Meadville Medical Center’s Oncology Institute.

Tiarra Braddock spoke to some of the people who went on this adventure.

Members of the Meadville Medical Center Foundation are trying to raise a little over $1 million for their cancer center. The money raised from this initiative was just a fraction of what they need.

It is not everyday someone climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa. Ten Crawford County residents did just that.

They climbed the mountain in an effort to raise money for the Yolanda G Barco Oncology Institute. They were able to raise $250,000 through the Mt. Kilimanjaro initiative.

“It was an incredible experience meeting all of the crew who was there. They were some of the most caring people we ever met. The summit was an out of this world experience,” said Don Rhoten, President, Meadville Medical Center Foundation.

Don Rhoten is the President of the Meadville Medical Center Foundation and also one of the ten people who climbed the mountain.

Rhoten says he got out of his comfort zone in order to raise money for a good cause.

“It’s a mental challenge to sleep, be wet all the time, to be sleeping in a tent on the side of a mountain,” said Rhoten.

The trip wasn’t just for the people involved with the medical center. Community members like D.J. Craven also braved the cold, wet conditions and climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro.

“Just be a part of the community and be able to give back in such a way beyond yourself is pretty fulfilling,” said D.J. Craven, Meadville resident.

The money raised for the oncology center will go towards new equipment that will help patients with their radiation treatments.

“The equipment will give the most latest, greatest technology for radiation therapy,” said Betsy Brown, Director, Barco Oncology Center.

Betsy Brown is the Director of the Barco Oncology Center. She says purchasing the new radiation equipment will allow Meadville residents to continue their treatments closer to home.

This way, they won’t have to travel to Pittsburgh, Cleveland, or Erie for treatments.

The trip lasted about two weeks and the group got back from Africa a couple of weeks ago. Now, they are looking for new ways to raise money for the oncology department.