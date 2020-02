More than half of the residents at the Linn-Lee Motel have finally returned to their rooms after a gas leak at the motel Monday forced people to evacuate the property.

The property manager at Linn-Lee Motel says the leak was caused by high-saturation levels of gas underground.

National Fuel and Verizon responded, shutting down electricity and gas lines. Residents were placed in temporary housing at the Red Carpet Inn.

The rest of the tenants are expected to return on Friday or Saturday.