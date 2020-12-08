Tennessee Backporch brings holiday music to you from the comfort of your home

In-person holiday concerts just aren’t happening this year, but a local band has you covered for Christmas.

They are bringing the music to you from the comfort of your home.

Yoselin Person was live from WQLN Radio to tell us how Tennessee Backporch is ringing in the holidays.

Local musicians known as Tennessee Backporch do a weekly radio show on WQLN. It airs Saturday nights at 6 p.m.

They want you to know that the music continues this year despite the pandemic.

Music concerts are a tradition of the Christmas season. This year, Erie’s Tennessee Backporch has partnered with WQLN to showcase their traditional Follow the Star holiday concert.

“It gave us another opportunity to create and record things that we can send out to the community and our fans,” said Chris Moore, leader, plays guitar, keys, Tennessee Backporch.

For years, the popular local band has played Christmas shows at different area churches.

Follow the Star can now be heard at home or in your car.

“It’s a really beautiful story of the birth of Christ, and to me it tells a story and brings the whole meaning of Christmas to our audience,” said Julie Moore, singer & plays violin, Tennessee Backporch.

The pandemic has hit many local musicians hard financially. The Moore’s say they are grateful to still have the opportunity to launch their music from the radio.

“What’s nice too is that it’s given an opportunity for area musicians, because we feature one every week – not just us on our show – to get their music out there and let people hear them,” said Chris.

Below is the full holiday season lineup for Next to You on WQLN NPR on 91.3FM Saturday’s from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: