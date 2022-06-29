The Erie Playhouse has announced that Tennessee Backporch will be taking the stage to celebrate 40 years on the backporch.

This concert was scheduled back in 2020, but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shows this year will take place on both July 15 and 16.

The Erie-based band was formed back in 1980. Tennessee Backporch is a five piece band with members including Julie Moore on violin and percussion, Chris Moore on Guitar and Keyboard, Tom O’Camb on lead guitar, John Caruso on drums, and Jack Campbell on bass.

Many of the past band members will join the current band on stage for this concert. Past band members include Bob Martin on bass, Bill Tuberson on slide steel guitar, Jim Griffey on drums, Joe Zalik on banjo, Jon O’Camb on keyboard, and Becca Kelm on vocals.

The band will be playing both original pieces as well as cover songs.

All proceeds from this concert will go to the Erie Playhouse. Tickets are only $25 a person.

Shows will take place on July 15 at 7:30 p.m. and on July 16 at 7:30 p.m.