Tennessee Backporch to host December Follow the Star radio shows

Part of the holiday tradition in Erie for some folks is the Tennessee Backporch Follow the Star Concert Tour.

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change the normal order of things, the band is adapting with the help of WQLN.

Chris and Julie Moore say the band hasn’t played together since March, and they’re looking forward to working together again.

Just like previous years, Tennessee Backporch is playing multiple shows where they play Christmas songs with their own arrangements. This year, they’ll be broadcast on 91.3FM, WQLN NPR.

“As far as the Christmas show goes,normally, we would play five or six churches. With the pandemic, we won’t be doing that, and that’s why we’re doing the radio show.” Moore said.

The lineup will include Follow the Star on December 5th and 19th, and the Erie Musicians Show on December 26th.

All shows are Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.